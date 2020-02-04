Riverence Holdings LLC has acquired Clear Springs Foods Inc., a Buhl, Idaho-based rainbow trout company that has operated fish farms in the area since 1966.
Riverence Holdings also owns Riverence Brood in Washington and Riverence Farms in Idaho. With the acquisition, Riverence Holdings has become the largest land-based producer of trout in the Americas, the company said in a press release announcing the acquisition.
Riverence and Clear Springs were not immediately available for comment on Monday afternoon.
The Magic Valley will continue to be the base of operations for both Riverence and Clear Springs, with the intent to maintain the existing brands, team members and the markets they serve. Together, the companies employ over 450 people, the company said.
“We believe in aquaculture and sustainable, land-based production of seafood,” Rob Young, CEO of Riverence, said in the press release.
“We have found a community of like-minded people in the Magic Valley. With this investment, we are strengthening our commitment to them and to setting tables across the country with premium, responsibly raised fish,” he said.
“We’re starting to reimagine the potential of the U.S. trout industry,” Jeff Jermunson, CEO of Clear Springs Foods, said.
“We are honored to begin the next chapter of our company’s long history as part of the Riverence family,” he said.
Together with Clear Springs Foods, Riverence gains “egg to plate” command of the supply chain, from its brood stock to delivery to distributors.