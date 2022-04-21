The Idaho Department of Water Resources plans public workshops to answer questions and help landowners file water right claims in the Clark Fork-Pend Oreille River Basin Adjudication, in the state’s northern panhandle.
Sessions will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 3-5 at the Ponderay Events Center, 401 Bonner Mall Way in Ponderay.
The department since September has sent about 17,000 commencement notices, which request water right claims. Additional notices will be mailed soon. Water users who have not yet received a notice may attend the workshops.
IDWR staff recommends participants bring property tax notices with parcel information, water right records including the date water was first used, and details about how water use was developed on the property.
The adjudication involves two basins: the Priest River Drainage and the less populated Clark Fork-Pend Oreille Drainage.
“It’s fair to say that many of the claimants we’ve spoken to have expressed concerns about development, which has prompted some of them to file,” said Craig Saxton, the department’s adjudication manager.
Adjudication officials also are getting “a fair amount of inquires about diversion from a lake,” he said, either Lake Pend Oreille or Priest Lake. Many such inquiries prompt a need to apply for a permit rather than to file an adjudication claim.
Saxton said most claims filed so far involved domestic or stock water rather than irrigation.
About 37% have been filed through an online application, but it can be hard to use in areas with low internet speed, he said.
The department plans to mail more than 25,000 notices. Three of the five batches have been sent, and the next is expected to go out in June, Saxton said.
The adjudication is expected to take about 10 years.
Water users supplied by a city, irrigation district, utility or company are not required to file.
State law prioritizes older water rights when the supply falls short.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.