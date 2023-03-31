Idaho water officials soon will conclude the claim-filing phase of a rights adjudication in the state’s northern panhandle.
The state’s Fifth District Court in June 2021 ordered the start of the Clark Fork-Pend Oreille River Basin Adjudication.
In an adjudication, a court catalogs and confirms existing water rights after the state Department of Water Resources receives and analyzes claim filings. Private property owners, tribes and government entities are among filers.
“We hope to have the majority of claims filed by the end of June,” said Craig Saxton, the department’s adjudication section manager.
The department sent notices to property owners in five groups. The filing deadline for the first three groups has passed. Remaining deadlines are April 21 for the fourth group and June 23 for the fifth, he said. The fourth and fifth groups are primarily south of the Pend Oreille River.
About 6,700 claims have been filed, Saxton said March 30. The department sent notices to about 27,000 property owners within the adjudication area.
So far, 87% of claims filed are domestic and stock water claims, he said.
“There is not a lot of irrigation in the area,” one reason for the high percentage of domestic and stock water claims, Saxton said. The rest of the claims filed so far include irrigation, municipal, commercial and industrial rights.
“A water right is real property, and there has been a lot of development” in the area, he said. “We are seeing a lot of people filing to secure their water rights.”
After claims are filed, the department will start reviewing claims and preparing recommendations to be submitted to the court. Staff work with claimants to gather information needed to make the recommendations.
The department scheduled all-day workshops for claim filers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 4-6 at Ponderay Events Center, 401 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay.
The department’s adjudication hotline can be reached at 800-451-4129, the northern region office at 208-762-2800.
