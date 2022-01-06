Developers of a pumped-storage hydropower project planned above Anderson Ranch Reservoir in Idaho have filed a pre-application document with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The commission’s Jan. 3 receipt of Boise-based Cat Creek Energy LLC’s 244-page document provided detailed information about proposed facilities and affected resources, and a preliminary analysis of operating impact.
The filing triggered a comment period through Feb. 11.
Project consultant Dave Tuthill of Idaho Water Engineering in Boise said the pre-application document is a major milestone because it provides extensive information about the plan and initiates a formal commission approval process.
Cat Creek’s plan has been in the works for about eight years. It already is under consideration by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the Idaho Department of Water Resources, and the state Department of Environmental Quality. Idaho Fish and Game also is a participant.
Project elements include wind, solar and hydroelectric power generation, and a new reservoir upstream from the Anderson Ranch Reservoir.
Elmore County has already granted conditional-use approval to Cat Creek’s wind, solar, pumped-storage hydro, transmission and substation components.
Developers aim to pump water up to the Cat Creek reservoir when electricity is cheap — like when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining — and release it back downstream to generate hydropower when electricity is more expensive.
Concerns raised over the years include potential impacts on fish, wildlife, the environment and water rights, and the extent to which Cat Creek would need to buy power for pumping.
Tuthill said concerns about water-temperature impacts on fisheries will be addressed by “an extensive monitoring and modeling effort defined in the (pre application document).”
Cat Creek’s proposal includes up to 39 wind turbines and a 480-acre solar array. Supplemental power from wind and solar generation may be used to offset the pumping load, the document said.
The 720-megawatt project would be integrated into the Western power grid.
Tuthill said goals include producing power for Idaho and the West, making solar and wind power available more consistently by storing water in the upper reservoir “which functions like a battery,” and increasing water supply for irrigation and other uses.
He said that of the Cat Creek reservoir’s 100,000 acre-feet of water, 20,000 would be needed to operate the pumped-storage hydropower system and 80,000 would be available for downstream uses.
A separate plan by the Bureau of Reclamation and the Idaho Water Resource Board would store an additional 29,000 acre-feet in Anderson Ranch Reservoir by raising the 413-foot dam by six feet. The reservoir is on the South Fork Boise River. Its current capacity is 413,000 acre-feet.
A business entity filing with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office lists John Faulkner of Gooding at Cat Creek Energy LLC’s registered agent. The Idaho Mountain Express in May reported the Faulkner sheep-ranching family proposes the $1.5 billion project. The pre-application document estimates it would generate annual output worth $60.4 million and annual earnings of $19.8 million.
Cat Creek representatives told FERC in the pre-application document that they expect to submit a draft license application in summer 2023.