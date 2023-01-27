Weeks of intense snow and rainfall have brightened California's water outlook.
Farmers are generally optimistic about this year's supply, although some say the state is not doing all it can to store excess water.
Officials from the California Department of Water Resources said districts that rely on the State Water Project — a 705-mile-long web of dams, canals and other infrastructure — will get 30% of their contracted delivery amount, up from December's 5% allocation.
Karla Nemeth, the department's director, said the allocation was exclusively based on rainfall. On Feb. 1, the agency will measure snowpack data and feed that into the next allocation, which Nemeth expects will be higher considering snowpack levels in the Sierra Nevada mountains are at 218% of average.
"We're not out of the drought in California, but this certainly makes a significant dent," said Nemeth.
The U.S. Drought Monitor showed Thursday that most of the San Joaquin Valley has moved from "severe drought" to "moderate drought" and the central coast is now in the lowest category, "abnormal dryness."
The monitor does not define drought as a long period without rain or snow. Its definition is based on lingering deficits in some streams, reservoirs and wells, pastures that are not fully recovered and drier-than-normal ground.
Levels in some major water supply reservoirs are higher than average, while others remain below average.
For example, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, on Jan. 23, Lake Shasta reached 86% of its average historic water level, Oroville reached 109%, San Luis 74%, Folsom 119% and Trinity 49%.
Water managers say they wish more reservoirs were in operation. A recent study found that if the Sites Reservoir, under construction in Northern California, had been operational during the storms, it could have diverted and captured 120,000 acre-feet of water from Jan. 3 to Jan. 15.
How is the state managing the recent influx in water?
"We've got a lot of efforts underway," said Nemeth.
The agency is getting ready to move water from the snowpack in the Sierra Nevadas and Rockies once it melts.
The snowpack that will feed into the Upper Colorado River Basin is at 144% of average. Jenny Erickson, a Reclamation spokeswoman, said conditions this spring will determine how much snowpack enters the river as runoff. In 2020, she said, early snowpack was 114% of average, but due to high spring temperatures and dry soil, the runoff was only 61% of average.
Nemeth said California's water agency is processing permits for state and local agencies so that when the snowpack melts, they can use it to recharge aquifers.
Critics, however, say that the state is not doing enough to save water.
Environmental rules designed to protect small fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta have ignited anger among farmers and lawmakers who say the state is letting too much stormwater flow out to sea.
According to Mary Lee Knecht, another Reclamation spokeswoman, between Jan. 1 and 18, only 5% to 6% of water in the delta was captured and stored, while 94% to 95% flowed to the ocean.
Water officials say they are required to manage the flows in this manner under a "first flush" protocol that mandates two weeks of reduced pumping at the onset of the first big winter storms. The flush protects fish from getting chewed up by powerful pumps.
Several legislators have urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide increased flexibility on the rule.
"When Mother Nature blesses us with rain, we need to save the water instead of dumping it in the ocean," wrote Assemblymember Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield.
"With so much excess water in the system, there is no reason that exports south of the Delta cannot be increased," wrote state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, and Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield.
Nemeth said the state is constrained more by outdated infrastructure than by regulations. She cited the benefits of building a proposed $16 billion tunnel — the Delta Conveyance Project — that would allow more water to be moved into aqueducts during storms while protecting fish. The project is controversial among farmers whose land would be impacted.
Though debates over management continue, farmers are pleased with the overall water outlook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.