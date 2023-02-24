sm canal.jpg

An aerial view of water pumped from the Harvey O. Banks Delta Pumping Plant into the California Aqueduct at 9,790 cubic feet per second after the January 2023 storms. The facility is in Alameda County and lifts water into the California Aqueduct.

 Ken James/CDWR

Officials are forecasting a "modest increase" in water deliveries this year for California districts that rely on the State Water Project and Central Valley Project.

The boost in forecast water supplies comes after a series of storms from late December into January brought significant rainfall and snowpack to California.

