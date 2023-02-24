Officials are forecasting a "modest increase" in water deliveries this year for California districts that rely on the State Water Project and Central Valley Project.
The boost in forecast water supplies comes after a series of storms from late December into January brought significant rainfall and snowpack to California.
The State Water Project is a 705-mile-long web of dams, canals and other infrastructure managed by the California Department of Water Resources. The project delivers water to 29 public agencies serving 27 million Californians.
This week, the department's leaders said districts that rely on the State Water Project can expect to get 35% of their contracted delivery amount this year, up from 5% in December.
In January, Karla Nemeth, the department's director, had forecast a 30% allocation based exclusively on rainfall.
On Feb. 1, the agency measured snowpack data and fed it into the next allocation, increasing the forecast allocation to 35%.
According to a statement from the department, the allocation could change later this spring, for better or worse, depending on weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has forecast increased water deliveries via the federal Central Valley Project, which provides water to more than 270 contractors — mostly irrigation districts — that supply more than 3.5 million acres of productive farmland, communities and wildlife refuges.
Reclamation has announced an initial allocation amount of 35% for the Central Valley Project.
Two years ago, Central Valley farmers started with 5% of their allocation and ended the season with a 0% allocation as the drought intensified. Last year, the bureau said it would again not deliver any water to those farmers.
Leaders of farm groups and irrigation districts are pleased with this year's improved forecast.
Jose Gutierrez, interim general manager for Westlands Water District, said he's "grateful" for Central Valley Project's 35% allocation. The past two years of 0% allocations, he said, have resulted in more than 223,000 acres, or 36% of the district's farmland, being laid fallow.
Gutierrez emphasized the need for better storage and conveyance infrastructure in the state.
"California must do a better job capturing water during wet periods, like those we experienced at the end of December and beginning of January," said Gutierrez.
Ian LeMay, president of the California Fresh Fruit Association, said his association's members are similarly grateful for the 35% initial allocation.
“Having a reliable water supply is critical for our members to continue to be able to grow fresh fruit for our nation," said LeMay.
However, LeMay expressed frustration that California did not capture more of its recent rainfall and channel it into storage. He said it is apparent that California needs to make improvements to its infrastructure along with regulatory changes.
"I cannot help but wonder how much higher this allocation could have been with the ability to capture more water during the wet periods," he said.
Nemeth, of the water department, said the state has "a lot of efforts underway" for storing water, including processing permits that will allow agencies to use snowmelt to recharge aquifers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.