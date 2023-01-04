_Snow survey

Department of Water Resources staff conduct the first media snow survey of the 2023 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada on Jan. 3, 2023.

 Courtesy California Department of Water Resources

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The snowpack covering California’s mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, raising hopes that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and begins to refill parched reservoirs.

Roughly a third of California’s water each year comes from melted snow in the Sierra Nevada, a mountain range that covers the eastern part of the state. The state has built a complex system of canals and dams to capture that water and store it in huge reservoirs so it can be used the rest of the year when it doesn’t rain or snow.

