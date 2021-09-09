SACRAMENTO — Dozens of protesters rallied outside the California State Capitol in Sacramento at 11 a.m. Thursday to express concerns over legislation related to labor and water.
Protesters, led by the California Farm Bureau Federation, oppose Assembly Bill 616, related to labor unions, and urging legislators to fund water projects during this year's critical water shortage.
On the water front, the Farm Bureau is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to invest in "critical water shortage and conveyance projects urgently needed by Californians."
Western Growers, an association representing produce growers, expressed similar concerns this week, especially after the California State Assembly Appropriations Committee removed all funding for Senate Bill 559, which would have repaired canals and other water infrastructure.
“Farms that cannot irrigate crops to grow food will inevitably reduce operations or cease farming altogether,” said Western Growers president and CEO Dave Puglia.
Nearly 90% of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought, including almost 3.25 million acres of farmland dependent on irrigation from the State Water Project and Central Valley Project, both of which experienced funding cuts.
"The move to strip SB 559 of its funding demonstrates the clear intent of the Assembly to drive food production out of California,” said California Fresh Fruit Association president Ian LeMay.
California Citrus Mutual president and CEO Casey Creamer also expressed frustration that the state isn't prioritizing water infrastructure.
"In addition to the need to build more above- and below-ground storage, our state must also invest in fixing our broken water delivery systems," Creamer said in a statement.
At the Capitol Thursday, the California Farm Bureau and protesters also rallied in opposition to Assembly Bill 616, which recently passed the California Senate and is on Newsom's desk for his signature.
The bill would replace secret-ballot elections for union organizing with a system known as a "card check." Essentially, the bill would allow farmworkers to vote by mail rather than having to go to a poll, which advocates say could better protect employees from coercion or intimidation.
The Farm Bureau's leaders, however, say the bill eliminates farmworkers' rights to choose whether they want to be part of a union.
“The Senate eliminated the farm employees’ right to choose, for themselves, whether they want to have a portion of their paycheck deducted and sent to a union,” CFBF president Jamie Johansson said in a statement.
In a recent opinion piece, William Gould, a lawyer and professor at Stanford Law School, agreed the bill could be harmful.
"Assembly Bill 616 is misleadingly being portrayed as merely a way to shift farmworker union elections to mail-in ballots," he wrote. "In reality, the bill could deprive California farmworkers of many of their existing rights in choosing whether to form or join a union, including the secret ballot."
Many farmworker advocacy groups and agricultural law experts, however, disagree.
In another opinion piece, Catherine Fisk, professor of law at the University of California-Berkeley Law School, said that "farmworkers deserve democratic processes in union elections" and "AB 616 grants them."