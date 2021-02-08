DENVER — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is seeking innovative solutions to reduce water seepage in open irrigation canals across the West.
Applicants can submit their ideas to the agency as part of the "Water America's Crops Challenge," in partnership with the HeroX, an online crowdsourcing platform.
"The goal here is what are those outside-the box, innovative solutions to make sure we're maximizing the efficiency of our water delivery system, while also improving their reliability," said Evan Lindenbach, civil engineer with the Bureau of Reclamation in Denver.
The bureau is the nation's largest wholesale water supplier, managing 8,116 miles of canals to deliver water for 30 million customers and 10 million acres of farmland in six western regions — including the Columbia-Pacific Northwest region.
Seepage is one of the largest potential losses of water within the system, Lindenbach said. The bureau has experimented with different solutions in the past, primarily heavy duty liners made out of concrete, plastic and other materials.
But those come with a tradeoff, Lindenbach said. Issues with effectiveness, durability and maintenance can all increase costs for the agency and local communities.
The challenge seeks solutions that will minimize maintenance costs, while maximizing water savings across a variety of regions and climates.
"We have canals all the way from northern Montana to Arizona," Lindenbach said. "Some are more efficient than others, but seepage out of canals is obviously a loss to the end user."
Proposals are due by June 24. Lindenbach said the bureau will select five finalists, who will receive $50,000 to develop and test a lab-scale prototype of their design.
"What I think is really exciting is this opportunity to get funding to forward their solution to a prototype scale," he said.
Finalists will be announced Sept. 9, with lab testing slated to begin in June 2022. The bureau will select a winner by January 2023 that will receive a $90,000 prize.
This is not the first time the bureau has used crowdsourcing to solve problems. Lindenbach said the agency has conducted 27 challenges over the last six years, awarding more than $3 million in cash prizes.
Challenges typically center on water availability, infrastructure and the environment, he said.
Christian Cotichini, CEO of HeroX, said water seepage impacts a critical part of U.S. infrastructure, and requires innovations that are both effective and economically sustainable.
"This is where the crowd can step in, with brilliant minds working worldwide to protect one of our most valuable resources: our water," Cotichini said.
To learn more about the challenge, visit www.herox.com/WaterAmericasCrops.