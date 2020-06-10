KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Farmers and ranchers in the Klamath Project are breathing a sigh of relief after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday it will not further reduce this year’s water allotment, which is already less than half of demand.
The bureau will deliver 140,000 acre-feet of water from Upper Klamath Lake to the project, as regulators previously budgeted in April.
The Klamath Project, which provides irrigation water for 230,000 acres of farmland in Southern Oregon and Northern California, is in for a particularly challenging summer in 2020 thanks to a double-whammy of severe drought and more water promised for endangered fish.
More than 2,000 people attended a tractor convoy and rally May 29 to raise awareness of water issues plaguing the basin for decades, and decry a federal system they argue is broken.
Water managers at the Bureau of Reclamation are responsible for operating the Klamath Project, though they are also required by law to protect imperiled fish under the Endangered Species Act — including Lost River and shortnose suckers in Upper Klamath Lake, and coho salmon in the lower Klamath River.
Earlier this year, the bureau released a new three-year interim operating plan that provided up to 40,000 acre-feet of augmented river flows downstream for coho during drought years, following a lawsuit filed by the Yurok Tribe in California and Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations.
As part of the plan, Klamath Project irrigators agreed to give up 23,000 acre-feet for fish. That, in combination with deepening drought, led to this year’s allocation of 140,000 acre-feet for the project. A full allocation is 350,000 acre-feet of water.
Still, growers worried their water supplies could be slashed again, with some predicting the allotment may drop as low as 80,000 acre-feet.
Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman recently put an end to the speculation, saying the allocation will not change.
“Although the project remains at a painful, record low allocation, I am pleased that recent improvement in lake inflows allows Reclamation to stabilize water supplies for Klamath Project water users this year,” Burman said in a statement. “Continued input from stakeholders and resources agencies will be important as we navigate the immediate drought and seek long-term solutions.”
Tricia Hill, a fourth-generation potato farmer in Malin, Ore., and president of the Klamath Water Users Association, said the news comes as a relief, as growers worried they might not have enough water available for crops they had already planted this season.
“The possible reduction we heard about in May has created chaos and more uncertainty in an already-terrible year,” Hill said.
Agriculture in the Klamath Basin contributes more than $1.3 billion in total economic impact, according to the latest USDA Census of Agriculture and county crop reports.
Supporters flocked to Klamath Falls to participate in the “Shut Down and Fed Up” convoy and rally, including Oregon Republican Congressman Greg Walden, who also wrote a letter to President Donald Trump pleading the farmers’ case.
In his letter, Walden wrote that farmers “are getting a raw deal, but it doesn’t have to be that way.” He asked President Trump for help convening a multi-agency task force to find solutions for competing interests in the basin.
“As I said at the rally, it’s time for a reset,” Walden said. “Despite every effort, the government’s schemes to save the sucker fish have not improved the survival of the sucker fish, but have harmed farmers. Every year we go through the same fights and get the same outcomes. Enough is enough. This strategy is a failure.”
Ty Kliewer, president of the Klamath Irrigation District, agreed the strategy of simply providing more water for fish at the expense of the project is not helping the numbers to recover.
“We will continue to push for changes in the regulatory approach and respect for state water rights and sound science,” Kliewer said.
On the other hand, tribal members that depend on ample salmon runs for their way of life argue the runs will continue to suffer in warm, low rivers without enough flow for them to migrate and spawn.
Frankie Myers, vice chairman of the Yurok Tribe, said the Bureau of Reclamation is only sending a fraction of downstream augmentation flows they were promised in the interim operating plan. Slow-moving, warm water leaves coho vulnerable to a particular fish-killing parasite known as C. shasta, which affects their digestive tract, liver and other organs and muscle tissue.
While Myers acknowledged water availability is low across the board in the basin, he said the bureau shorting supplies for salmon is a repeat of systemic oppression against American Indians.
“For us, we feel like this is a repeat of history and a very tired old song being sung again,” Myers said. “We had an agreement that very clearly laid out what the bureau was supposed to do. ... They simply went back on it.”
Myers said the fight for salmon “is a fight for our existence and our way of life, and who we are as Yurok people,” and it is critical for both adult and juvenile salmon that they have enough water in the river for their survival.
“At the end of the day, we have been here since time immemorial. We will continue to fight for the river,” he said.