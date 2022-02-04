STAR, Idaho — The organization that delivers water to farmers and other customers along the 102-mile Boise River system has new leadership.
Mike Meyers has succeeded Rex Barrie as Water District 63 watermaster. Barrie, who served more than 13 years, will stay on through February to assist, and then remain available as a consultant for the district.
Meyers has been training with Barrie for three years. Daniel Hoke, who started Nov. 1 as a trainee, has succeeded Meyers as deputy watermaster.
Meyers and Hoke both came from the Pioneer Irrigation District in Caldwell, along the river’s lower section.
Meyers said he doesn’t plan to make any changes except to continue to automate water measurement to aid conservation.
“Rex has been invaluable and an excellent trainer,” he said. Barrie has extensive institutional knowledge, and “I can only hope to learn it all.”
Barrie said Meyers “has really excelled, and really picked up on all of the subtleties of the job.”
Water users “are going to be left in good hands,” he said.
The district’s advisory committee hired Meyers in part to bring in operation of the river’s upper basin. The Idaho Department of Water Resources director in 2014 ordered administration of all Boise River surface water rights. Previously, the only administration was below Lucky Peak, the farthest downstream of the three reservoirs.
Hoke, 35, has been learning the upper basin as he develops a systemwide view. He works with data and “a lot of different people and entities” throughout the district.
The Boise River system has 38 space holders who contract for reservoir water. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation owns the Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock dams. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owns Lucky Peak, below which lie 325,000 irrigable acres.
The three reservoirs have a combined 963,468 acre-feet of storage space.
Anderson Ranch, slated for expansion, is the biggest reservoir. Barrie said it typically fills seven years out of 10.
Management is much more challenging when reservoir supplies and runoff are below normal, he said, though daily communication with users is required even in banner years.
The district takes orders for water deliveries. It reports remaining availability, important as users plan usage and conservation.
“You have to be a good communicator and you have to be able to think on your feet,” said Meyers, 45.
The Boise River has 91 diversions below Lucky Peak. The district works with 27 irrigation districts or canal companies, plus private entities.
“Probably the biggest challenge in the future is going to be the urbanization of this valley and managing the water in a different way to meet that need,” Meyers said.
The state water resources director appoints watermasters, who are employed by district users.
“There’s a great deal of satisfaction in helping to feed the nation,” said Barrie, 66. “I will miss it, but I’ll probably stop by every once in a while and make them buy me a cup of coffee.”