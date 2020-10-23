Boise River Flood Control District No. 10 is starting winter maintenance work now that farming and irrigation season is winding down and the river’s flow is dropping.
The river supplies southwest Idaho irrigators and municipalities while supporting fish, wildlife and recreation.
The district each year removes debris deposited from high-water runoff in the spring. It clears hazardous trees from parts of the river in winter so they do not create a flood risk in the spring.
The district also performs maintenance to reduce property damage.
Many 2020-21 projects are slated on a stretch of more than 25 miles from Garden City to Caldwell.
“We are working with property owners on doing bank and levee repairs, and to protect them from erosion and levee damage,” manager Mike Dimmick said.
Work scheduled this year includes repairing a Caldwell levee and reducing a gravel-bar buildup there, and reducing gravel-bar buildup in the river’s North Channel in Eagle, he said.
The district each year works in Dry Creek, from the river north to Beacon Light Road north of Eagle, to clear debris that could block the creek during spring storms.
The work is performed under permits issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Idaho Department of Water Resources, and a memorandum of understanding from the state Department of Environmental Quality.