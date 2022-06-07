Water managers June 6 started increasing flows into Lucky Peak Reservoir on the Boise River.
The move means more water will be available for irrigation, fisheries, recreation and power production this summer.
Unusually wet, cold conditions in April and much of May enabled managers to store more water than anticipated, said Ryan Hedrick, a hydrologist with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Middle Snake Field Office in Boise.
Spring conditions “allowed us to store more water," he said.
Heavy snow in late December and early January was followed by mostly dry conditions through March. Hedrick said the rain, high-elevation snow and low temperatures boosted water supply and decreased early demand.
“Irrigation demand stayed down, so they weren’t using as much water,” he said. “We were able to store that, too.”
The river’s three main dams are Anderson Ranch, Arrowrock and Lucky Peak. Reclamation owns Anderson Ranch, which is the largest and the farthest upstream, and Arrowrock. The Corps owns Lucky Peak, farthest downstream and closest to Boise.
Hedrick said Reclamation, in cooperation with the Corps, will raise Lucky Peak’s water level by about two feet a day until the reservoir reaches nearly full pool. The water comes from Arrowrock, which is full. Anderson Ranch was about three-quarters full on June 5.
To the north and west, Reclamation in early June began increasing flows out of Cascade Reservoir into the North Fork Payette River to help with flood risk management, he said.
“Early in the year, projections showed Cascade and Deadwood reservoirs possibly would not fill,” Hedrick said. “But due to the wet, cold spring, we are seeing likely full reservoirs going into the summer.”
Boise and Payette river contributions to required annual Snake River system flow increases, which benefit salmon and steelhead, are expected to be slightly lower than normal but higher than first anticipated, he said.
Hedrick said these increases, known as flow augmentation, are expected to start June 9 or 10 on the Boise River, and in middle or late June on the Payette depending on streamflow and the exercise of stored-water rights.
