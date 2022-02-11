Boise River managers are using technology to save irrigation water.
About 22% less water was diverted last irrigation season from a spot where an internet-connected system measures, monitors and delivers water.
More automation could be installed this spring, depending on funding, said Boise River Watermaster Mike Meyers, of Water District 63 in Star, Idaho.
“We’re hoping to have it built out by the beginning of water season 2023,” he said.
Automation saves water and “allows us to communicate with water users on a daily basis about what water they are using and what they have left, so they can make better decisions going forward,” Meyers said.
Users could save 8,000 to 15,000 acre-feet per irrigation season if project is built out, he said.
Sites equipped with the high-tech equipment capture real-time data about river volume, flow and usage.
The river has 91 diversions below Lucky Peak, the reservoir farthest downstream and closest to Boise. About 50 of the diversions are headgates; 12 are automated. The rest of the diversions are pumps.
Plans call for installing motors, flow meters and telemetry equipment that can be controlled or read remotely.
Real-time data “makes it easier to conserve water,” Meyers said.
And being able to read data and control delivery remotely means “we can download this data immediately to the Idaho Department of Water Resources database,” he said. “We get the report back and can give that information back to the irrigation district every day instead of weekly. That saves us money and time not having to drive the river physically every week.”
“This allows for real-time data capture and instant decision-making, which is optimizing the process of water management in a very unique way,” Guy Diedrich, Cisco Systems senior vice president and global innovation officer, told Capital Press.
Diedrich, who leads Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration program, said it is similar to systems used on rail lines in the United Kingdom. Security features are embedded.
Meyers said the system has “no wires, and nothing to dig."
Diedrich, a former Texas A&M University vice chancellor, said the project represents water measurement and monitoring catching up with agriculture, “one of the most advanced technology industries in the world.”
