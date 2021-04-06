Boise River Watermaster Rex Barrie is mostly optimistic about this season’s irrigation water supply.
“We should have adequate supply for the 2021 irrigation season for the Treasure Valley,” he said. “That being said, with the reservoirs, it’s still too early to tell if we’re going to completely fill the system or not. I’m fairly optimistic we’ll get Lucky Peak filled.”
In April’s first half water managers will raise Boise River flows to supply irrigation and other uses. Lucky Peak is the farthest downstream of the river’s three reservoirs. The others are Arrowrock and Anderson Ranch.
Filling reservoirs benefits current usage while carrying over water for the following year. Barrie said carryover was decent following the 2019-20 winter and 2020 irrigation season.
Arrowrock Reservoir filled March 28.
Barrie said he is not sure if or when Anderson Ranch Reservoir, on the South Fork Boise, will fill.
“It’s the largest reservoir, in the smallest portion of the basin,” he said of Anderson Ranch. “And we were a little behind on snowpack in the South Fork drainage this past season.”
Snow-water equivalent in the Boise River Basin stood at 83% of the 30-year median as of April 5, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service reported.
Barrie said the reservoirs’ ultimate levels will depend in part on weather.
“If we get a rain-on-snow event, things start happening quickly,” he said. But alternating bursts of hot and cold temperatures can delay snow’s travel down mountains and direct runoff into soil before it makes it into reservoirs.
Ryan Hedrick, water-operations lead with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Middle Snake Field Office in Boise, said that when Boise River flows reach full summer levels will depend on flood-risk management and demand from irrigators.