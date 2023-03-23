Study weighs Boise flood risk (copy)

Water releases are planned from the three dams on the Boise River to prevent flooding.

BOISE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation plan to increase Boise River flows as soon as April 3 to stave off the potential for flooding.

Flows will increase at a daily rate of up to 500 cubic feet per second, with an initial target flow of about 2,000 cfs, according to a release from the Corps’ Walla Walla District. Flows will be measured at the Glenwood Bridge gauge, which the U.S. Geological Survey operates.

