BOISE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation plan to increase Boise River flows as soon as April 3 to stave off the potential for flooding.
Flows will increase at a daily rate of up to 500 cubic feet per second, with an initial target flow of about 2,000 cfs, according to a release from the Corps’ Walla Walla District. Flows will be measured at the Glenwood Bridge gauge, which the U.S. Geological Survey operates.
The releases will reduce flood risk later in spring, according to the district.
Snowpack in the Boise River Basin March 21 was 128% of the median and March precipitation was at 205% of normal, according to the district.
The three reservoirs along the river are at 63% of total capacity.
Water managers in coming weeks may continue to adjust releases from Lucky Peak Dam depending on inflow and weather.
Flows through Boise could also fluctuate depending on irrigation diversions through New York Canal. A full irrigation supply is anticipated.
Minor flooding occurs at a flow of about 7,000 cfs at the Glenwood gauge, according to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. Flow at the gauge was 304 cfs March 21, according to the Geological Survey.
