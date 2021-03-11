Gravel-reduction work in the Boise River’s North Channel in the middle of Eagle, Idaho, March 10 is part of what a levy-funded district has been doing for 50 years.
Boise River Flood Control District No. 10 serves constituents ranging from farm irrigators to homeowners. The river includes several dams as well as irrigation diversions and treatment plants.
The district is wrapping up winter maintenance such as clearing hazard trees and snags, and taming gravel buildups that can push more water where it’s needed least — like the erodible, tree-lined south bank just east of the Eagle Road bridge.
Soon, higher spring flows will limit access to the river banks.
“We pretty much get our projects timed so we can get out of the river prior to that,” district manager Mike Dimmick said.
River managers and stakeholders met March 9.
“What we’re doing there is getting an idea of who has projects going on in the river, where we are with snowpack and if, when and how much flood-control releases are planned,” Dimmick said.
Another upcoming project is downstream near Caldwell. Bank and levee repairs are slated next to a crop and livestock operation. The owner and district managers soon will decide if it will be done now or next winter — when the district’s new work schedule begins as low water allows access to debris and damage left by earlier high flows.
“We protect their banks when we can,” Dimmick said. “It is something they pay for. We assist in contracting, getting contractors and complying with the permit.”
The district also may tap its own funds, a state grant program and partners’ matching funds for work on a larger scale.
Work is performed under permits issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Idaho Department of Water Resources, and a memorandum of understanding between the district and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The district recently posted a series of stories about the district, which farmers formed in December 1971.
Board Chairman Bill Clayton, a tree farmer along the river and former Marine who flew helicopters in the Vietnam War, said in the first installment that soon after he joined the board in 1989, he felt like it was reacting to the river. Now, it is getting more proactive.
The district, with the Army Corps and more than 10 partner entities, is developing a two-dimensional modeling tool. It is designed to help determine how simulated flood flows, higher than 6,500 cubic feet per second, affect the floodplain, community infrastructure and adjacent property. Impact areas will be shown in bright colors on maps, and in detailed photos.
Model “runs” will show where flooding might affect private property and public assets such as bridges. The runs also aim to depict how sediment flows and gravel bars may be moved or increased by flood flows, and to help determine damage-avoiding solutions.
“Finally, we’re getting to the point where we’re flying the airplane,” Clayton said. “We’re getting ahead of the curve.”