BOISE — A Boise River project aims to improve trout habitat and counter some of the impact of development in southwest Idaho.

Volunteers with Boise Valley Fly Fishers have been working with the Boise River Flood Control District No. 10 to enhance habitat in a side channel, adding small gravel ideal for spawning and creating cover with woody material.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you