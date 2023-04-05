A recently completed flood-management project in the Boise River near Middleton, Idaho, is designed to improve flow and prevent bank erosion on private property.
One element involved installing riverbank barbs and willows on the edge of farmer Dick Bicandi’s property to slow river flow and deflect the current’s energy back into the river.
“It’s awesome. This work needed to be done,” he said in a news release. “Before, the river was eating away at my property. This is going to help a lot.”
In the Treasure Valley, the Boise River flows from the Boise area west before entering the Snake River near Parma. Irrigation is a major use.
Andy Tranmer, a University of Idaho professor and director of the Center for Ecohydraulics Research, identified the project location. His study showed how sediment, gravel and rocks are moved down the river during high spring flows.
Aerial photography shows how the river has dropped large amounts of sediment, gravel and river rock where the river flattens and slows, said Mike Dimmick, Boise River Flood Control District No. 10 district manager.
The river becomes more prone to the buildup of gravel bars as it loses gradient and current speed, he said.
“It’s a bit of an experiment for us,” Dimmick said. “This is the largest area of gravel buildup we have below Eagle Island.”
In-stream and bank restoration work included integrating willows and riparian vegetation for bank stability. Contractors also removed about 48,000 cubic yards of gravel in a 0.75-mile section of the river. A royalty of $1.15 per cubic yard of river rock will be paid to the state Department of Lands.
Funding for the $350,000 project included a $175,000 flood-management grant from the state Water Resource Board.
Flood 10 used a new two-dimensional modeling tool, also financed in part by the board, to design the project.
The model shows river speed in a spectrum of colors and “you can see how the velocity decreases in the Canyon Reach section of the river,” said Mike Schubert, a project engineer with HDR Inc. in Boise. “We will continue to see that trend over time. But removing the gravel takes the stress off the river banks. And we’re relocating riparian vegetation to bio-stabilize the bank.”
Lurre Construction of Caldwell was the project contractor for Flood 10.
The project required permits and approvals from the state departments of Water Resources, Environmental Quality, and Fish and Game and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
