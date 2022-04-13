The Boise Project Board of Control has set its irrigation allotment at 1.2 acre-feet, down 25% from last year.
Officials cited a second consecutive year of drought, low snowpack in the Boise River Basin — 70% of the 30-year median April 13, the Natural Resources Conservation Service reported — and below-normal reservoir volume. Delivery was set to start no earlier than April 22.
Recent mountain snow helps, “but we need a lot more to have a bigger impact on what we have in our account,” manager Bob Carter said April 13. From January through March, basin precipitation was its third-lowest ever.
“We’re expecting it right now to be a shorter season,” he said.
Carter said the shutoff date will depend on usage, temperature and other variables. Shutoff last year was in mid-September, about three weeks early.
He said this year's conditions are similar to those of 1992, when shutoff was in early August.
“We’ve made it through before, and hopefully Mother Nature treats us better this year” in fall-winter snow accumulation, Carter said.
The current allotment is “all we have in hand” and could increase if runoff exceeds expectations, he said.
The Boise Project furnishes water to five irrigation districts and 167,000 acres combined in southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. Its facilities include five storage dams, and the New York and Mora canals among 1,500 miles of canals and drains.
Last year’s allotment was 1.6 acre-feet.
Dave Reynolds, a Kuna farmer who chairs the Boise Project governing board, said irrigators will start using stored, allocated water “right out of the gate.”
Last year, streamflow covered demand until a June 10 switch to allocated water.
Reynolds said Boise Project irrigators in 2020 used only river water until June 25 before tapping an allotment of 2.75 acre-feet. In 2019, they irrigated from the river until July 3 before using an allotment of 2.7 acre-feet.
As for 2022, “it’s ugly,” he said.
“There is quite a lot of grain this year because guys are scared of the unknown and the price is pretty good,” Reynolds said. “You also have urbanization that increases rapidly all the time.”
Reynolds said that at his family’s 2,000-acre farm, 120 acres were planted in a cover crop “that maybe we irrigate once.” Some 250 acres were prepped, bedded and fertilized last fall only to go unplanted.
Changes on the rest of the farm aim to make best use of available water.
Already for farmers, “it’s been a very stressful year,” said Reynolds, who is experiencing his eighth drought in more than 30 years.
“You don’t know what to do, and companies are depending on you to grow their stuff,” he said.
Ryan Hedrick, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation hydrologist and Middle Snake Field Office water operations lead, said 1,000 cubic feet per second of water was slated April 15 to move through the previously dry New York Canal for charge-up and inspection purposes.
That occurred last year March 22.
Urbanization’s impacts on water supply can include high demand throughout irrigation season.
Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District Superintendent Greg Curtis said conservation can save supply and extend the season, in contrast to a common misconception that unused water is lost.