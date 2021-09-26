The manager of part of southwest Idaho’s irrigation infrastructure plans to seek American Rescue Plan Act funds to boost a major project.
The Boise Project Board of Control for the past five years has been re-lining the New York Canal during the off season. The 41-mile canal starts in east Boise and ends at Lake Lowell between Nampa and Caldwell.
Bob Carter, who manages the Boise Project, said the goal is to update New York Canal’s first six to eight miles in urban Boise.
“We are actively pursuing some of this infrastructure money,” he said. “These canals are the original infrastructure of this valley. Without these canals, the Treasure Valley is desert.”
Securing $40 million to $50 million in ARPA funds — yet to be appropriated by the Legislature — likely would enable the project to conclude in five to six years compared to about 50 years without those federal funds, Carter said.
Idaho received $1.2 billion in ARPA state fiscal-recovery funds from the federal government. The money can be used for local water projects.
New York Canal re-lining work includes installing a steel-reinforced concrete cap over the top of a geo-composite membrane to further stabilize the canal and reduce seepage.
Some of the original concrete, which is repaired as needed, was installed between 50 and 100 years ago. The work aims to improve the canal’s efficiency, durability and safety.
Crews so far have re-lined about half a mile. Carter said they can complete about 300 feet a year on the existing budget, and twice that if a grant is received.
Last year’s U.S. Bureau of Reclamation WaterSmart Grant totaled $425,000 including the Boise Project’s half. That enabled completion of 600 feet.
The Boise Project budgets about $450,000 annually for operation and maintenance of New York Canal. The Boise Project did not receive that grant this year as the drought intensified competition for the funds, he said.
About 100 people work on the crew of the Boise Project, which would enlist a contractor if it receives ARPA funding, he said.
The New York Canal and its laterals and drains irrigate around 165,000 acres.
Most of the water the project stores on behalf of its water-rights holders is in Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock reservoirs under a 1926 operation and maintenance agreement with the federal Bureau of Reclamation.
Its facilities include five dams — with the exception of Hubbard Dam and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lucky Peak Dam — New York and Mora canals as well as about 1,500 miles of other canals, laterals and drains, two diversion dams and three power plants.
Boise Project provides delivery and maintenance service under contract to irrigation districts Big Bend, Boise-Kuna, New York, Wilder and a portion Nampa & Meridian.
Carter said the canals contribute about $600 million a year in agricultural economic value, not including workers, trucking, food retailers and other related business activity.
“It’s not just the corn field,” he said.