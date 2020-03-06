KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — As Klamath County became the first in Oregon to officially declare drought in 2020, hundreds of local farmers and ranchers are bracing for what could be one of the most difficult water years in recent memory.
Gov. Kate Brown signed a drought declaration for the county in south-central Oregon on March 2, more than two weeks before the arrival of spring, citing "significant economic impact" to agriculture.
Irrigation districts that receive water from the federally operated Klamath Project are especially on edge awaiting this year's allocation from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Forecasts show the water supply could be less than 50% of normal demand, barring a dramatic shift in weather.
"We're at a potentially huge deficit," said Paul Simmons, executive director of the Klamath Water Users Association, which represents 1,200 family farms and ranches.
The Klamath Project is an intricate and expansive network of irrigation infrastructure, consisting of six dams, 185 miles of canals and 490 miles of lateral ditches. It provides surface water for over 200,000 acres of irrigated farmland.
Most of the project gets its water from the Klamath River and Upper Klamath Lake, which are fed by rain and mountain snow melt. This year, however, snowpack is just 61% of normal in the Klamath Basin as of March 6, while overall precipitation is nearly 5 inches below normal.
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service predicts stream flows in the Klamath Basin will vary between 36% and 66% of normal through September, and water managers should prepare for significant water shortages this summer.
All that adds up to a recipe for disaster, Simmons said. Based on the data, he expects water allocated to the Klamath Project to be between 150,000 and 160,000 acre-feet — less than half of last year's supply of 325,000 acre-feet. Water for the project is capped at 350,000 acre-feet to provide enough water in-stream for the native fish protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Simmons said 2020 could be the second-worst water year on record for the Klamath Project dating back to the early 1900s, and the worst since 2001.
Jared Bottcher, acting water division chief for the Bureau of Reclamation's Klamath Basin Area Office said he understands 2020 is slated to be a "challenging" water year.
"Our allocation for the project will be locked in on April 1 with the April 1 forecast," Bottcher said. "This project supply could actually increase with the May and June forecasts as well. We're continuing to coordinate with them (KWUA) on anticipated supplies."
The KWUA and Klamath Project Drought Response Agency co-hosted a meeting for producers on March 5 to share the latest information and programs available to help recover crop losses.
The governor's drought declaration allows state agencies to expedite requests for emergency water permits, groundwater exchanges, substitutions and in-stream leases that can help farmers manage through the season.
Funding is also available to pay for idling farmland or planting cover crops. The Drought Response Agency currently has $1.7 million available, and $8 million more will be available, pending a final contract with the Bureau of Reclamation.
"That should lessen the demand for surface water," Simmons said.
Brad Kirby, president of the Tulelake Irrigation District, said he had heard the anticipated water year would be bad.
"I wasn't expecting the NRCS forecast to go down like it did," Kirby said. "Uncertainty has been the norm for quite sometime now. It's actually old hat now."
Drought is not the only factor impacting water availability. The basin is also home to several species of fish protected under the ESA, including shortnose and Lost River suckers in Upper Klamath Lake and coho salmon in the lower Klamath River.
A minimum of 407,000 acre-feet of water is required for fish to boost their chances of survival. Those rules, known as a Biological Opinion, or BiOp, are being revised by the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service to correct erroneous data from an outside source.
The agencies have stated they hope to finish their review by March 31. The bureau, meanwhile, submitted a new proposed operations plan that calls for tripling the amount of water managers can allocate from the Klamath Project for fish in years of drought.
"It's obviously a subject of debate and controversy," Simmons said.
Marc Staunton, a fourth-generation farmer and president of the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency, said the looming water uncertainty is making it virtually impossible for growers to plan, leaving them to make painful decisions about what to plant and how they will survive the year.
Staunton Farms primarily grows potatoes and onions on both sides of the Oregon-California border. It is one of five farms in the basin that make up Cal-Ore Produce, which sells organic and conventional fresh market potatoes to major retailers such as Walmart, Costco and Whole Foods.
Without knowing how much water will be allocated to the Klamath Project, Staunton said farmers are left to guess what and where to plant and how much fertilizer to buy.
Seasonal workers are also getting antsy, waiting to see if and when they are needed, Staunton said, which may prompt them to look elsewhere for jobs.
"Emotionally, it's pretty draining," Staunton said. "It makes for a pretty unstable lifestyle, I guess you could say."