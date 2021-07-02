The Biden administration will set new limits on pollutants in Washington rivers, creeks and lakes, likely embracing standards the Washington Farm Bureau and other trade groups say will stifle industries.
The Environmental Protection Agency pledged to propose water-quality standards within nine months and finalize the rule within 18 months. The announcement disowned limits adopted by the Trump EPA.
The standards affect dairies, food processors and other industries that have permits to discharge wastewater. The EPA said in a statement Thursday that it was committed to applying "sound science."
Farm Bureau CEO John Stuhlmiller said he expects the Biden EPA to revert to standards imposed on the state by the Obama EPA in 2016.
"In nine months, you're probably just rehashing what's been developed," he said.
"We're not happy about that, obviously," Stuhlmiller said. "The political winds shift. That's what we're experiencing."
The Inslee administration welcomed EPA's announcement.
"As our partner in clean water, we are ready to work with EPA to get the right water-quality standards in place and working for Washington," Ecology Director Laura Watson said in a statement.
Ecology's position on water-quality standards has changed with who occupies the White House.
In 2016, Ecology proposed standards that it said were based on "the best available science." The Obama EPA disagreed and imposed stricter standards, brushing aside Ecology and using its power under the Clean Water Act.
The Farm Bureau joined other trade groups in petitioning the Trump administration to restore the standards developed by Ecology.
The Trump EPA granted the petition. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson responded by filing his 39th lawsuit against Trump.
The suit sought to repeal the water-quality standards once championed by Ecology, but now associated with Trump.
The suit is still pending in U.S. District Court for Western Washington. On Wednesday, the Justice Department moved to put the litigation on hold, while the EPA sets new water-quality standards.
The Trump-approved standards — written by Ecology — "may not be based on sound science," according to the motion.
Ecology neither admits nor denies its science was unsound. The agency praised the EPA for moving to end "years of uncertainty."
"This is a step in the right direction for protecting the communities most vulnerable to pollution, including tribal members who rely on fishing for traditional diet and work," Watson said.
The Farm Bureau joined a coalition, led by the Northwest Pulp and Paper Association, that intervened in the lawsuit to defend the Trump, or old Ecology, standards. Coalition members met Thursday by phone and were discouraged by how the case has turned, Stuhlmiller said.
"We were very unhappy with what came out of the process (in 2016). Why would there be any difference?" he asked. "Now we have to face impossible standards."
Ecology's old standards — the ones called inadequate by the Biden EPA — purported to protect the health of a person who ate 6 ounces of fish caught in Washington every day for 70 years.
The Quinault Indian Nation and Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe intervened in the lawsuit, claiming the Trump EPA was impairing treaty-reserved rights to catch and consume fish.