PORTLAND — Despite ample rain in May, most streams and rivers in Oregon are expected to run below average for the summer, setting the stage for water shortages in some regions.
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service released its final water supply outlook report for 2020, calling for lower streamflows through September, particularly in the areas of southern and central Oregon caught in the grip of extreme drought.
The one notable exception, however, is the far northeast corner of the state, where streamflows are predicted to range as high as 119% of normal in the Grande Ronde, Powder, Burnt and Imnaha basins, and 103% of normal in the Umatilla, Walla Walla and Willow basins.
After a warm and dry April that helped to accelerate melting snow in the mountains, May brought some much-needed relief in terms of rainfall. Nearly all areas received above-average monthly precipitation, except for Lake County and the Goose Lake Basin in south-central Oregon, which came in at 95% of average.
Northeast Oregon was particularly hard-hit by storms that dumped up to 3.5 inches of precipitation in a single day May 20-21, which led to regional flooding in the Umatilla and Grande Ronde watersheds. The soggy weather was enough to push total precipitation over 100% in the Grande Ronde, Powder, Burnt and Imnaha basins for the water year, which dates back to October.
As of June 1, most Oregon basins had gotten 75-99% of total precipitation. The driest basins are in Southern Oregon in the Klamath, Lake County and Goose Lake basins at 67% and 68%, respectively.
Streamflows in the Klamath Basin are especially bleak, expected to range between 7% and 68% of average, according to the NRCS. The Willamette Basin, which has 60% of the state's population and nearly half its gross farm sales, should have streamflows between 68% and 94% of average.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 95% of Oregon is in some stage of drought, and nearly 5% is in "extreme" drought, affecting irrigation supplies, agricultural planting and wildfire potential.
Gov. Kate Brown has declared drought in four counties, including Klamath, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties. Another two counties, Douglas and Gilliam, have applications pending. Drought declarations allow the state Water Resources Department to issue temporary emergency water use permits and water exchanges to assist producers.