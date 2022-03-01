PORTLAND — An atmospheric river brought heavy rainfall to the Willamette Valley this week, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects will help refill some of its reservoirs stretching from Portland to south of Eugene.
Despite torrential downpours that set multiple one-day records for precipitation on Feb. 28, most areas still recorded overall deficits for the month.
According to the National Weather Service, the Salem area saw the most rain with 1.76 inches. That brought its monthly total to 2.8 inches, or about 60% of normal.
Portland International Airport received 1.66 inches of rain, bringing total February precipitation to 2.77 inches, or roughly 75% of normal. Rainfall was lighter in Eugene, which got 0.48 inches, bringing its monthly total to just under 0.98 inches — just 20% of normal.
The Army Corps operates the Willamette Valley Project, a series of 13 dams and reservoirs built for flood control that also provide stored water for irrigation, fish and wildlife, recreation and hydroelectricity.
Erik Petersen, the Corps’ operations manager for the Willamette and Rogue basins, said that “while every drop of precipitation helps right now, the atmospheric river appears to be impacting areas north of the Willamette Valley more significantly.”
“We may catch up a little, but we would have preferred this front had expanded farther south. It could have helped a lot more more,” Petersen said. “We’re in the middle of refill season for the Willamette and Rogue. We still have time before summer, but we sure need rain.”
The Willamette Valley Project is primarily a rainfall-driven system, as opposed to streams and reservoirs east of the Cascades that rely more on mountain snowpack.
Each year, the Corps operates the dams on a “rule curve,” meaning the reservoirs are gradually drained in fall and winter to capture rainfall during the typically wet spring months.
Refill generally begins Feb. 1, minimizing downstream flooding and building stored water supplies for other authorized purposes throughout the summer. The “rule curve” is the daily maximum elevation in each reservoir needed to achieve these goals.
As of Feb. 28, year-to-date precipitation for the water year dating back to Oct. 1 was 93% of median for the Willamette Valley. That might not seem so bad, though February precipitation totals indicate most of the rain fell prior to the start of the refill season.
However, the Corps expects the latest round of storms will bring Blue River and Dorena reservoirs up to near normal lake levels for this time of year. Both reservoirs are in the southern Willamette Valley, with Blue River in the Willamette National Forest east of Eugene and Dorena located near Cottage Grove.
Overall, the Willamette Valley Project’s 13 reservoirs are currently 9% full. System-wide reservoir storage is 36% below the rule curve.
The Corps also operates two reservoirs in the Rogue Valley — Lost Creek and Applegate. Those are 33% full, and 37% below the rule curve.