The U.S. and Canada plan to return to the negotiating table for the Columbia River Treaty "in the near future," a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation official says.
"I do not have more of a detailed timeline than that," said Lorri Gray, director of the bureau's Columbia-Pacific Northwest regional office in Boise.
Gray gave the keynote speech during the virtual annual meeting of the Columbia Basin Development League Nov. 4, providing updates on the treaty and other various area water projects.
The agreement has been beneficial to both the U.S. and Canada for the treaty's first 60 years, Gray said. The treaty focuses on coordinated power operations and flood risk management. It is in the process of being modernized.
Half of the U.S. flood risk management storage, more than 20 million acre-feet, that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers relies on each year is behind dams in Canada, Gray said.
In 2024, the flood risk provisions change from a pre-planned operation based on forecasts to provisions that are less defined, she said.
The Corps will release a study in the spring indicating what operations could potentially look like, Gray said.
Without a Canadian agreement, Grand Coulee Dam would assume more flood risk management responsibility, Gray said. Lake Roosevelt would operate at a lower elevation to take the flood peak off during spring run-off.
Reclamation is working closely with Jill Smail, negotiator of the treaty for the U.S., to identify next steps that would result in pre-planned, coordinated use of Canadian storage.
"In addition to determining how Canada would be compensated for flood risk management, the U.S. is seeking to rebalance the compensation for coordinated power," Gray said.
Negotiations also include opportunities to improve the environment, particularly water for fish flows.
The U.S. has held 10 negotiating sessions with Canada.
"We are currently working within the new administration to update priorities and sideboards," Gray said. "We're very optimistic."
Gray will retire Dec. 31. A search is underway for her replacement, she said.
Gray said she is proud of the bureau's work, partnerships and accomplishments in Washington.
"I'm especially delighted with the work we've done towards realizing the full capacity of the Columbia Basin Project, while I recognize there's still a lot of work left to do," she said. "It's not always been easy — from time to time, people have seen district managers and I in quite healthy debates — but we have persevered together."
