American Falls Reservoir District No. 2 and the Idaho Water Resource Board are testing a major aquifer-recharge infrastructure project just completed at Milepost 29 on the Milner-Gooding Canal.
“We will be testing the site this spring as long as we have water available to recharge,” IWRB Recharge Program Manager Wesley Hipke said. The project, north of Eden, Idaho, will add water to the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer throughout the testing period.
The aquifer supplies water for agricultural, municipal and other uses across most of the state’s south-central and southeast regions.
Usage, droughts and reduced leakage from modern canal systems contributed to long-term declines that prompted state officials to create an annual recharge program.
The Milner-Gooding Canal runs across a lava field. At Milepost 29, crews built headworks designed to divert water at up to about 300 cubic feet per second from the canal into a natural basin. Other new infrastructure allows water to run past an upstream power plant in winter — when water is available for recharge because it is not tabbed to be stored in a reservoir — without causing damage to the plant. Monitoring wells test water quantity and quality before, during and after recharge.
A similar, higher-capacity project at nearby Milepost 31 was built in 2013 and expanded in 2016.
Hipke said the state program aims to return an average of 250,000 acre-feet of water to the aquifer annually. Since full-scale recharge operations started in 2014, IWRB and participating entities “have been working on improving infrastructure and developing recharge capacity to meet that goal.
“On a dry year, the most I can do is around 150,000,” he said. “On years when more water is available, I need to recharge more than 250,000 to balance out those really dry years.”
Projects like Milepost 31, and the Wilson Canyon site off the North Side Canal, create additional recharge capability during high-water years. Canal companies have reworked infrastructure to move water in winter.
Water availability has been good the last four years, but “we also know the dry years are coming,” Hipke said. “Milepost 29 is the most recent example of the board building enough capacity so we can meet that long-term goal. It also adds flexibility.”
The project includes a $713,000 headworks structure for the 274-acre site. It has a maximum depth of 26 feet.