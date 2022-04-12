A rare April snow storm is sweeping the Northwest this week, dumping rain and snow across the region.
According to climatologists, the blizzard-like cold front could increase water supplies, slow snow melt and lengthen the irrigation season in parts of the Northwest.
The storm's impacts, however, will vary by region, and experts predict drought will persist.
Washington
State climatologist Nick Bond said irrigators will benefit from April's storm, but it comes "too little, too late."
"It certainly helps, but it won't be enough to terminate the drought," said Bond.
Washington's western half is in good condition.
But according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in eastern Washington it would take 97% to 262% of normal precipitation levels over the next two months to ameliorate the drought and 159% to 368% of normal precipitation to end it — a tall order either way.
One positive storm impact, Bond said, is that it "puts the breaks" on snow melt. Snow had been melting off the mountains a few weeks earlier than average — bad timing for irrigators.
Water supplies look good, Bond said, through the Columbia River and Yakima River Basin.
Farmers will face tighter supplies in the Walla Walla Basin, Upper Okanagan and watersheds in the Northcentral and Northeast portions of the state.
Dryland wheat growers and livestock ranchers will likely suffer, Bond said.
Overall, however, Washington is better off than Oregon.
"The ag community in Washington should feel glad they're not in Oregon," said Bond.
Oregon
The storm is having positive, tangible impacts in Oregon.
Larry O'Neill, state climatologist and professor at Oregon State University, said the statewide average snow-water equivalent April 11 was at 69% of normal compared to 57% of normal last week.
"That was a good bump-up," he said.
But farmers in different parts of Oregon face strikingly different outlooks.
As of April 11, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service's snow survey, the snow-water equivalent in the Hood-Sandy-Lower Deschutes watershed is at 123% of normal levels, and the Willamette watershed is at 94% of normal.
The Umatilla-Walla Walla-Willow watershed has seen decent precipitation, at 87% of normal.
Central Oregon's snow-water equivalents range from 53% to 73% of normal. Southern and Eastern Oregon regions have as low as 28% of normal snow-water equivalent and below-average rainfall.
"If you're reliant on irrigation or surface water in the southeastern two-thirds of Oregon, you should have a contingency plan in place and be prepared for water shortages," said Scott Oviatt, snow survey supervisor for NRCS.
Idaho
Idaho also had a dry early spring, putting snowpack levels at two-thirds or three-quarters of normal across southern Idaho.
This storm pummeling the region, however, could turn the situation around.
"The cold front will delay the snow from melting. And if enough snow falls, it may add to water supplies," said Erin Whorton, water supply specialist at NRCS's Idaho Snow Survey.
Idaho farmers have been bracing for shortages in Boise, Owyhee, Wood, Lost, Salmon Falls and Oakly basins and in the upper Snake basin.
Idaho is still expected to have significantly reduced water supplies and low reservoir carryovers from last year, Whorton said, for which farmers should be prepared. But this storm, she said, could "help alleviate that."
"It's nice that this will potentially allow the reservoirs to fill more and give us that supplemental water," she said.
Troy Lindquist, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Boise, agreed.
"It's not going to get us out of drought, but there are certainly some big pluses," he said.