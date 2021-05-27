A plan to increase the capacity of Anderson Ranch Dam will take long than anticipated.
A final environmental impact statement and record of decision initially expected to be released this year will instead come out in 2023, following a detailed design analysis that will outline any reservoir-restriction requirements during construction.
The Idaho Water Resource Board and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which would share the estimated $83.3 million cost equally, said the new schedule provides more time for analysis while keeping the project on track to meet Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act requirements. That federal law requires initiation of a final design by Dec. 16, 2021.
Raising the dam, which is on the South Fork Boise River northeast of Mountain Home, would provide southwest Idaho with more water for irrigation and other uses while increasing the flexibility for managing the three Boise River dams.
“This pause on the Environmental Impact Statement allows our subject-matter experts to complete further design on the dam and associated features so we can better identify impacts and corresponding mitigation in the final EIS,” said Christine Schuldheisz, a Reclamation public affairs specialist in Boise.
The bureau will work with the Idaho Water Resource Board on mitigation for irrigation districts and other water users, according to Reclamation regional public affairs officer Michael Coffey.
The reservoir can hold 413,000 acre-feet of water. Raising the 456-foot dam by six feet as proposed would add about 29,000 acre-feet of storage capacity.
Treasure Valley Water Users Association Executive Director Roger Batt said he met with Reclamation officials May 25. The association represents irrigation, canal and ditch districts that provide water to about 300,000 acres from Boise to Parma, where the Boise River flows into the Snake River.
“Our folks basically said the sooner we know of the mitigation plan, the better off we’re going to be to do our risk-benefit analysis so that we know how much water we can deliver to our patrons,” he said. Association members need time to put together their own plans and work with customers.
The maximum shortfall could be as high as 97,000 acre-feet per year over three years as the reservoir is drawn down for construction, which could start in late 2024 or early 2025, Batt said.
Anderson Ranch, Arrowrock and Lucky Peak dams hold around 983,000 acre-feet combined.
The association supports raising Anderson Ranch Dam and building additional water-storage infrastructure in the area, he said.
The Idaho Water Resource Board said in a release that the additional analysis and design work will provide critical additional information needed to complete the final environmental impact statement. It will allow the board and users to evaluate refined project costs as the board decides whether to proceed with construction, and to explore options for mitigating potential impacts to existing Anderson Ranch water users during construction.