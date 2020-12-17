With the first phase of repairs finished, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plans to reduce discharge from American Falls Dam in southeastern Idaho on Dec. 21.
The move is in coordination with a rehabilitation project. Construction finished Dec. 7 on the first of two phases. More work is planned starting in June 2021.
Brian Stevens, water operations manager with the bureau’s Upper Snake Field Office in Heyburn, said the recent flow of 900 cubic feet per second will be dropped to 350 cfs, the typical winter flow.
The flow decrease means more water will be stored in American Falls Reservoir for the 2021 irrigation season. The reservoir on the Snake River is important to irrigation, power production and other uses.
“That flow will be maintained through winter and probably increase just before irrigation season,” he said. The pre-irrigation increase is planned in spring. Actual timing will depend on snowpack and other conditions upstream.
The larger discharges enabled construction work in the stilling basin immediately below the dam. With the stilling basin unavailable, discharge went through the dam’s power plant at 900 cfs — the minimum flow the plant requires to operate. The water went downstream and was stored in Lake Wolcott for 2021 irrigation usage.
“We’re aiming to have American Falls close to full going into irrigation season,” Stevens said.
Improvements to the dam began in June.
“Successful completion of the maintenance and rehabilitation at American Falls Dam is a priority for Reclamation,” Public Affairs Specialist Erika Lopez said. “We are working to rehabilitate the concrete of this 42-year-old dam.”
The bureau said work completed in 2020 included replacing two dam entrances, repairing parts of the dam face, and replacing concrete on the spillway’s lower section.
Work slated for completion in December 2021 includes concrete placements on the rest of the spillway, additional repairs to the dam face, and rehabilitation of the stilling basin structure and operator gate decks.
The approximately $7.9 million project is funded by Reclamation budget appropriations, Idaho Power Co., and reservoir stakeholders that have rights to water stored in the reservoir. The contractor is Winspear Construction of Boise.