AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it plans to resume seasonal construction work on the American Falls Dam concrete spillway around May 9.
The approximately $7.89 million project that started in 2020 is slated to conclude by Oct. 15.
Work on the 44-year-old dam, on the Snake River in eastern Idaho, includes demolition, removal and replacement of damaged concrete on the spillway and dam faces.
Reclamation said it plans to operate American Falls Reservoir through the construction period — for irrigation, power production and other uses — consistent with previous years. The bureau can balance water levels in reservoirs upstream and downstream as needed to accommodate American Falls work needs and water quality impacts.
The project includes monitoring water quality and making improvements where necessary. Reclamation works with the state Environmental Quality and Fish and Game departments, and Idaho Power Co.
Reclamation said drivers may experience traffic restrictions and increased traffic on State Highway 39 and in the city of American Falls during construction. The bureau will coordinate with the Idaho Transportation Department.
American Falls Dam, which replaced a predecessor, is 94 feet high.
