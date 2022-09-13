American Falls Dam

The American Falls Dam, where improvements are set to conclude by the end of September.

 Kirsten Strough/USBR

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho — A multi-year concrete project at American Falls Dam in eastern Idaho is slated to be finished by the end of September.

The $12.1 million project improves the durability of concrete on the spillway and stilling basin, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Completing it adds flexibility in managing water for irrigation, power production, fisheries and other uses.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you