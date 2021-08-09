As work on the American Falls Dam continues, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is warning the public about quick, substantial changes in the Snake River's depth through mid-October.
Ryan Bliss, the bureau’s Upper Snake Field Office operations and maintenance manager, in a news release urged anyone near the water to be safe and aware of his or her surroundings, partly because people farther from the dam and the city of American Falls may not hear warning horns.
Reclamation is working with Idaho Power, and Power County emergency management and sheriff’s officials to notify the public when significant flow changes are planned. County officials will monitor downstream areas during flow-change events.
Construction is set to conclude at year’s end and could resume in 2022.
The bureau is also working with Idaho Power Co. and state agencies to make sure trout and other coldwater species are getting enough oxygen in the water.
Reclamation is improving the eastern Idaho dam’s concrete spillway. The dam’s Idaho Power plant is serving as the only point of delivery of water for irrigation and other downstream uses while the spillway is under construction.
Downstream, Lake Wolcott is being used for irrigation. Its pool level would start to decrease if outflow from American Falls was reduced to manage water quality.
“To protect fisheries downstream of American Falls, there are dissolved-oxygen points where we get more concerned and have to make changes,” said Brian Stevens, who manages Reclamation’s water operations in the Upper Snake region.
Coldwater species like trout need more oxygen than warm-water fish like bass. Cold water holds more oxygen than warm water, a concern in many Western trout streams this year amid heat and drought. Dissolved-oxygen levels — dynamic in American Falls Reservoir and the subject of an ongoing study, Stevens said — can vary based on water volume, temperature, content and turbidity.
He said the reservoir’s downstream half tends to contain less oxygen per unit of water than its upper half. Air can be added to the water, “but that can sometimes get to the point where the blowers aren’t sufficient and dissolved oxygen can be depleted.”
Dissolved oxygen below the dam early Aug. 5 dropped below the minimum threshold of 3.5 milligrams per liter, Stevens said. That prompted the Water Quality Technical Team, which meets weekly, to convene immediately. The group includes Reclamation, Idaho Power, and representatives of the state departments of Fish and Game and Environmental Quality.
“We got together and looked at the numbers and the weather forecast,” he said. “We looked at dissolved oxygen in the reservoir and downstream, how it was looking currently and the outlook for it to recover.”
Flows out of the power plant were reduced from 9,500 cubic feet per second to 1,500 temporarily so the team could evaluate dissolved oxygen levels and provide time for those levels to recover before pursuing other management strategies.
Stevens said dissolved oxygen levels recovered downstream of the dam on the morning of Aug. 5. Flows were increased to backfill Lake Wolcott.