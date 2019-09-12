Caldwell City Councilman Chris Allgood is a lifelong southwest Idaho resident who has worked on farms.
“But I’m still seeing things I’ve never seen before,” he said.
Allgood, also a retired Caldwell police chief, on Sept. 10 joined other local leaders, state legislators, media members and people involved in various segments of the industry on the all-day Treasure Valley Agricultural Tour.
“It’s really good to see how these different entities work and survive,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
State Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, a banker who chairs the legislature’s budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, saw wide-ranging value in the event.
“A lot of folks on the tour are not familiar with the vast types of agricultural products we grow,” he said. “They get to see them firsthand.”
But even those who are familiar with food production benefit, said Youngblood, who grew up in orchards and for many years worked in ag lending.
“It broadens your own perspective on ag,” he said.
“For legislators making decisions, it’s nice for them to know what’s going on in the field, and what products are being picked and distributed,” said Jim Farmer, one of the Fort Boise Produce principals who guided participants on a tour of the Parma onion-processing facility.
Tours also enable ag lenders to broaden their knowledge and perspective, and help reporters cover the industry in greater detail, he said.
Other stops included Materne North America’s GoGo squeeZ fruit processing and packaging facility, Nampa; alfalfa technology and seed developer Forage Genetics International, Nampa; and Koenig Vineyards, Caldwell.
During the tour, the Caldwell/Nampa Chambers of Commerce Agri-Business Committee also recognized the McIntyre family of McIntyre Farms as the 2019 Farm Family of the Year.
Canyon County Farm Bureau President Dennis Lincoln said the tour helps state lawmakers see production agriculture firsthand, “and needs they might take care of in the Legislature.”
The tour is “a worthwhile effort that kind of brings the ag community together with the legislature,” he said.
Water supply and the continued agricultural labor shortage are among the issues the state faces as it grows, he said. Construction and landscaping, for example, are taking workers.
Roger Batt, a lobbyist and administrator who represents several agricultural groups, put together the first tour about a decade ago. It is held every two years.
He said the 2021 version will be for legislators specifically, as is the case every six years.