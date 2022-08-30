Lower Monumental Dam

Lower Monumental Dam. It is one of four dams on the lower Snake River targeted by special interests to be breached.

 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Agricultural stakeholders’ opinions are mixed about the impact of a report commissioned by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray on removing four lower Snake River dams.

Both sides of the debate are likely to find themselves back in court “rather quickly,” predicted Darryll Olsen, board representative for the Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you