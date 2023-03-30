sm u.s. capitol 5.jpg (copy)

U.S. Capitol 

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Groups representing farmers and ranchers are applauding Senate passage of a Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval of the Biden administration's “Waters of the United States” rule, known as WOTUS.

Agriculture groups largely oppose the rule, contending it greatly expands the federal government’s jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act and leaves the determination of regulated waters open to subjective interpretation by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers.

