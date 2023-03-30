Groups representing farmers and ranchers are applauding Senate passage of a Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval of the Biden administration's “Waters of the United States” rule, known as WOTUS.
Agriculture groups largely oppose the rule, contending it greatly expands the federal government’s jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act and leaves the determination of regulated waters open to subjective interpretation by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers.
The resolution, introduced by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., passed by a vote of 53-43.
A similar resolution in the House, introduced by Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., passed on March 9 by a vote of 227-198.
“A majority of Congress has now told EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers that this overreaching rule will lead to more uncertainty for America’s farmers and ranchers,” said Zippy Duvall, president of American Farm Bureau Federation.
Farmers and ranchers are committed to protecting the land and water they rely on to grow food for America’s families, he said.
“Unfortunately, the 2023 WOTUS threatens the progress made to responsibly manage natural resources. We urge President Biden to recognize the concerns from members of both parties and rescind this troubled rule,” he said.
The White House, however, in early March said President Biden would veto a congressional resolution to overturn the WOTUS rule, saying the rule reestablishes critical protections for vital water resources and provides clear "rules of the road."
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, among many other agriculture organizations, disagrees.
“The bipartisan passage of this resolution sends a clear message to the Biden administration that this is not how Congress intended to implement the Clean Water Act,” said Todd Wilkinson, NCBA president.
“Now, President Biden has a choice: he can sign the resolution and pull back the unlawfully vague WOTUS rule, or he can veto it and turn his back on rural America,” he said.
The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture applauds Senate and House passage of the resolutions.
“The recent WOTUS ruling failed to provide clarity and certainty for farmers and landowners, and it disregarded the Clean Water Act’s statutory mandate for cooperative federalism,” said Ted McKinney, the association’s CEO.
“While we await the Supreme Court’s ruling in Sackett v. EPA, NASDA continues to work at the state and local level with those tasked with implementing the recent WOTUS rule and provide as much guidance and perspective to them as possible,” he said.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Sackett case in October and is expected to render its decision by June. Agriculture groups have criticized the Biden administration for issuing the WOTUS rule before the Supreme Court’s decision.
The WOTUS rule went into effect on March 20 in 48 states. A federal judge granted an injunction of the rule in Texas and Idaho but denied a request for a nationwide injunction.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.