Snake river dams (copy)

Ice Harbor Dam near Burbank, Wash., is one of four dams on the lower Snake River targeted by environmentalists and tribes.

 Associated Press file

More stakeholders got to speak in favor of the Snake River dams during the second day of a federal public listening session, but agricultural leaders still worry farmers’ interests were getting lost in the conversation.

About 15 people spoke in favor of keeping the dams April 3, with about 32 speaking against. That followed a session March 31 in which only three people, of about 50, were allowed to speak in favor of the dams.

