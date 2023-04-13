TALENT, Ore. — After two years of waiting, Michael Moore is finally able to plant 15 new acres of winegrapes this spring at one of his 13 vineyards in southwest Oregon. 

Moore, general manager of Quail Run Vineyards, first ordered the vines in 2021, looking to expand production near the small city of Talent — about 10 miles north of Medford. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you