Reduced surface water deliveries and increased reliance on groundwater continue to be widespread across the West and Central Plains, according to the latest drought survey by American Farm Bureau Federation.
The fall survey found 67% of respondents reported reduced surface water deliveries at an average of 50% from normal. Respondents reported those deliveries were down 63% in Nevada, 60% in New Mexico and 55% in Texas and California. The lowest decline was in Washington, down 6%.
Over 60% of respondents continue to report increased use of groundwater resources, which was up 100% in Nevada and New Mexico.
In addition, 44% of producers reported new well drilling in their area, including 65% of California producers.
“For many farmers, new wells are too costly or cannot be drilled because of local or state regulations,” said Daniel Munch, Farm Bureau economist.
Nearly 50% of respondents reported increased local restrictions on agricultural water use. Nearly 40% of responders reported reduced water access due to state or federally listed endangered species.
A farmer in Pinal County, Ariz., said producers can’t drill a well but have to pay a water assessment annually even if no water is available.
“This year, the water portion was over $19,000. We are also not permitted to drill a well in our water district. The district is drilling a few wells to add to the surface water, but that water will not make it to our farm as the wells are too far away,” he said.
Survey respondents reported the cost to drill is up over 100%, costing $120,000 to $150,000 to drill a 650-foot irrigation well. Some farmers cannot drill new wells due to other reasons such as soil salinity.
A farmer in San Diego County, Calif., said he’s not drilling wells because water in the area is too salty and those who have wells regularly have to dilute it with city water.
“So other than rainfall, my only option is to use city water. I only water food crops on my land. I do not have lawns or fill ponds,” he said.
One topic that frequently came up in the comments in the drought survey — which also queried farmers and ranchers on the effects on crops and livestock — was the impact of drought on local rural economies and the associated labor market.
“Many respondents reported having to lay off employees due to lack of work associated with drought conditions. Farmers mentioned not being able to hire seasonal staff that they had relied upon and became very close with over the years,” Munch said.
A producer in Glenn County, Calif., reported the loss of employees, high levels of depression and possible insolvency in 2023.
“Not only do disaster conditions contribute to direct supply losses in food production and farm revenue, they stunt the ability for others reliant on a thriving rural economy to earn incomes and pay for everyday necessities,” Munch said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.