IDWR order requires well monitors in Snake Plain

In a new survey, farmers report that availability of water has shrunk and drilling new wells has become more expensive.

Reduced surface water deliveries and increased reliance on groundwater continue to be widespread across the West and Central Plains, according to the latest drought survey by American Farm Bureau Federation.

The fall survey found 67% of respondents reported reduced surface water deliveries at an average of 50% from normal. Respondents reported those deliveries were down 63% in Nevada, 60% in New Mexico and 55% in Texas and California. The lowest decline was in Washington, down 6%.

