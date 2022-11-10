Palisades Reservoir (copy)

Palisades Reservoir on the Upper Snake River in eastern Idaho.

Below-average reservoir levels mean good snowpack is needed in much of Southern Idaho and southeastern Oregon to ensure irrigators get enough water in 2023.

The large Upper Snake River system in Eastern Idaho will need about 120% of normal snowpack to fill its reservoirs, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Jeremy Dalling said during a Nov. 9 meeting hosted by the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

