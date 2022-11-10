Below-average reservoir levels mean good snowpack is needed in much of Southern Idaho and southeastern Oregon to ensure irrigators get enough water in 2023.
The large Upper Snake River system in Eastern Idaho will need about 120% of normal snowpack to fill its reservoirs, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Jeremy Dalling said during a Nov. 9 meeting hosted by the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Peak snowpack was below normal. The subsequent cold, wet late spring added some supply and slowed irrigation demand. But demand jumped in the above-normal heat of midsummer and early fall.
Streamflow in the Upper Snake was about 74% of normal for the water year that ended Sept. 30, said Dalling, based in Heyburn, Idaho. Reservoirs are slightly below year-earlier levels.
Irrigators in the Owyhee River Basin also need above-normal snowpack, Reclamation officials said. But Owyhee Reservoir, near Adrian, Ore., does not need to fill because it can hold two years’ worth of irrigation water.
In Idaho’s southwest and west-central mountain regions, reservoirs do not need as much water since Boise and Payette systems had a higher percentage of capacity left over after the 2022 irrigation season, Reclamation officials said. Payette could fill with below-average snowpack and runoff, and the Boise system has potential to fill if snowpack is at least 70% of normal.
Above-normal runoff is needed in several reservoirs in south-central Idaho and in the state’s central mountains for irrigators to have adequate supply, said Erin Whorton, hydrologist with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Boise. Soil moisture, which helps runoff flow efficiently to reservoirs, improved in some spots recently but remains below ideal levels in others.
The current La Nina weather pattern could boost water supply at least initially, said Troy Lindquist, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise. The pattern could weaken as snow-accumulation season progresses.
La Nina, associated with winters that are colder and wetter than normal in the Northwest, has had mixed impact over the years in Southern Idaho, he said.
But the snow-accumulation season is off to a good start given recent storms and a cold near-term forecast, Lindquist said.
