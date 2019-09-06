U.S. Dairy Export Council President and CEO Tom Vilsack is back home after a trip to China and Japan to meet with government and industry officials to strengthen trade relationships.
The primary mission in China was to reinforce the importance of the relationship between the U.S. and Chinese dairy industries and that the U.S. industry wants to maintain and strengthen it, notwithstanding the tariff issue, Vilsack told Capital Press on Friday.
“I think they were surprised at the approach we took. I think they expected me to talk about tariffs and tariff relief,” he said.
He instead wanted to underscore the importance of the relationship so that if and when the trade situation is resolved, U.S. dairy will be in a position to aggressively re-enter the market, he said.
U.S. dairy was on track for record exports to China before the tariff dispute started but suffered a 43% to 45% drop in business in the 12 months that followed compared to a year earlier.
“Rather than growing, we contracted,” he said.
Vilsack met with officials from China’s Ministry of Commerce and Chamber of Commerce, gave a presentation at the China Dairy Industry Association annual meeting and met with leaders of China’s dairy industry.
He also told Chinese officials U.S. dairy could help the country rebuild its swine herd after the devastation of African swine fever. The industry lost about half of its hog herd. Whey products fed to pigs help them grow faster and get to market quicker, he said.
He also met with U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad and encouraged him to showcase U.S. cheese at the grand opening of the new Costco in Shanghai.
Costco’s opening received a “tremendous response from Chinese consumers,” he said.
The Shanghai store carries several cheeses made in the U.S., thanks in part to a new partnership facilitated by USDEC.
The motivation for his visit to Japan was different, he said.
First, it was to make sure U.S. dairy is in the best position to take advantage of greater access to Japanese markets if and when the new agreement with Japan is completed, he said.
U.S. cheese exports to Japan have increased, but there’s a decline in exports of dairy ingredients and milk powders due to Japan’s agreements with the European Union and New Zealand, he said.
If the U.S. gets on a level playing field with its competitors, it’ll mean a significant increase in U.S. dairy going to Japan. U.S. cheese exports could double in volume and triple in value, he said.
The Japanese dairy industry is aging and getting smaller, and it will probably only be able to provide enough milk for the country’s fluid milk needs, he said.
“It’s going to be a huge market,” he said.
USDEC has been working with chefs, grocers, other retailers and Japan’s top culinary school to position U.S. dairy to increase sales both the short and long terms, he said.
Vilsack also met with the president of the Curves fitness club. USDEC has been working in partnership with Curves to educate women on the benefits of whey protein as they age.
Curves has 800,000 members in Japan, and 300,000 of them receive a monthly delivery of a Curves whey protein product. Half of the whey used for the product comes from the U.S., and Curves expects to enter the men’s fitness arena and expand to more countries, he said.