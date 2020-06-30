USDA’s Office of Inspector General has found flaws in the Food Safety and Inspection Service rulemaking process leading to its New Swine Slaughter Inspection System.
As part of the rule, FSIS proposed lifting the limit on slaughter line speeds for participating establishments and authorizing those facilities to determine their own line speeds based on their ability to maintain quality and meet performance measures.
The OIG investigation, released Thursday, was requested by 16 members of Congress in March 2019. The lawmakers expressed concerns about reports that FSIS used flawed worker safety data in developing the proposed rule and lacked the required transparency.
The proposed rule was published Feb. 1, 2018, and the final rule was published Oct. 1, 2019.
OIG concluded that FSIS generally complied with public participation requirements under Executive Order 13563 and USDA Information Quality Activities Guidelines and, to the extent required, communicated with OSHA and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health about the impact of the proposed rule.
But it also found FSIS didn’t fully disclose data sources in its worker safety analysis and didn’t take adequate steps to determine whether the worker safety data were reliable. It also found FSIS didn’t fully adhere to USDA guidelines for data presentation and transparency.
In its response, FSIS disagreed with those findings.
FSIS believes the OIG report’s findings and recommendations are derived from the misapplication of the executive order and USDA guidelines, as well as from a distorted emphasis on minor errors made in the proposal text, FSIS Administrator Paul Kiecker said in his written response.
The guidelines apply to situations in which scientific data and analysis is used as support for regulatory action. The preliminary worker safety analysis was done to solicit comment that could be used by OSHA and NIOSH and not as a basis for the rulemaking, Kiecker said.
“Since the preliminary analysis was not a basis for the NSIS (National Swine Slaughter Inspection System) rulemaking, E.O. 13563 and the Guidelines do not come into play,” he said.
OIG responded that while FSIS stated the analysis was not a basis for the rulemaking, FSIS also stated it “recognizes that evaluation of the effects of line speed on food safety should include the effects of line speed on establishment employee safety.”
“Because FSIS chose to include the worker safety analysis in the rule, it follows that the analysis was prepared and presented in support of the rulemaking process,” Gil Harden, assistant inspector general with USDA OIG, said in his written response to FSIS.
FSIS’ Kiecker also said OIG gave too much weight to two inadvertent and insignificant errors in the proposal text — a typographical error in a table that did not affect the overall outcome of data and failure to list the website address for OSHA data. FSIS has since taken corrective action.
“Any implication that these minor errors misrepresented the basis for the NSIS rulemaking is false,” he stated.
OIG’s Harden acknowledged the errors might have been inadvertent but said they fall within the scope of its investigation, specifically whether FSIS made information about its worker safety analysis clearly accessible and whether it complied with specific USDA guidelines.
“We do not believe there is a disproportionate or distorted emphasis on these errors,” he stated.