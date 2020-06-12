CORVALLIS, Ore. — Tree poachers beware.
A national laboratory established three years ago to combat the illegal timber trade is relocating to Oregon State University, expanding its database of wood samples and their unique chemical signatures that can be used to identify the origin and species of wood in products such as lumber, furniture and even musical instruments.
The Wood Identification and Screening Center, or WISC, began as a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Ashland, Ore. Now, with a five-year, $4 million federal grant from the Forest Service International Programs Office, the program is moving to OSU, where it will join the College of Forestry.
Beth Lebow, the center director, said the move should be completed sometime later this summer.
Illegal logging is the third most profitable transnational crime, Lebow said, flooding the market with cheap wood and costing the U.S. timber industry up to $1 billion annually. According to the World Economic Forum, half of all tropical deforestation is illegal, threatening biodiversity and indigenous communities around the world.
"Globally, it's still a massive problem," Lebow said.
Companies in the U.S. are banned under the federal Lacey Act from buying or selling illegally sourced timber products.
Lebow said WISC may be able to help companies comply with the Lacey Act and validate their supply chains in the future, while further assisting government agencies including Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and the USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection System.
Scientists at WISC use a specialized type of mass spectrometry to analyze the chemical signatures of wood samples no larger than a toothpick. Then, by cross-referencing the signature with others in its database, the lab can determine a product's genus and species within seconds.
"When a wood product is imported, the importer has to submit a Lacey Act declaration that states the genus and species, as well as the origin of the wood," Lebow said. "If any of that information is incorrect, that is a violation."
To date, WISC has collected 16,000 chemical signatures from 1,100 wood species. Lebow said the center will focus on expanding its database with OSU researchers.
"We're continuing to build it up, so we can identify more species," she said. "We can only identify a species if we have known samples of that species in the database."
Anthony S. Davis, interim dean of the OSU College of Forestry, said WISC aligns with the college's mission of promoting economic, ecological and social progress, and provides them an opportunity to partner with countries interested in using novel wood identification technologies.
"The illegal timber trade is a direct attack on sustainable livelihoods and ecosystems in Oregon and other parts of the country, and also abroad," Davis said.
Eric Hansen, a professor of wood products marketing and head of the college's Wood Science and Engineering Department, said WISC adds a critical new tool to help Oregon's forest products industry maintain global competitiveness.
"The center also adds an exciting new element to our renewable materials bachelor's degree programs as students will have the opportunity to gain valuable work and research experience applicable to their future careers," Hansen said.