Several large wildfires are tearing across the West, fueled by dry, windy conditions exacerbated by a heat wave that hit in late July and is continuing into early August.
On Aug. 2, four large wildfires were raging in California, four in Idaho, two in Oregon and one in Washington.
The National Interagency Fire Center, based in Boise, defines a "large" wildland fire as 100 acres or larger in timber, 300 acres or larger in grassland or rangeland, or a fire with an incident management team assigned to it.
Wildfire season in the region had a slow start, in part because of the cool, wet spring.
"We've been pleasantly surprised that we were not busier than we were," said Steve Larrabee, fire analyst at the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and member of the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. "But we still expect a relatively busy fire season."
Fire risk is now high in many parts of the region that were affected by the heat wave.
"We're basically entering the peak of the fire season," said Larrabee. "We're experiencing high heat, and we've baked our fuels out on the landscape; they've dried considerably. Any (wildfire) that gets going is likely to get up and run."
Some wildfires are already on the run.
The McKinney Fire in Northern California's Siskiyou County near Oregon's border started last Friday in the Klamath National Forest and grew the next few days to more than 55,000 acres. Monday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said two people were found dead in near the Klamath River, the fire's first known fatalities.
Though the fire's cause is unknown, officials say it was probably lightning.
Three other large fires are also ripping through the state: the 1,989-acre China 2 Fire in the Klamath National Forest near Happy Camp, the 19,244-acre Oak Fire east of Midpines and the 4,886-acre Washburn Fire — now mostly contained — at Yosemite National Park.
In Idaho's Salmon-Challis National Forest, the Moose Fire, which started July 17, has grown to more than 58,000 acres. Officials say the fire was likely human-caused and are investigating.
Three other large fires are also ablaze in Idaho: the 4,130-acre Woodtick Fire west of Challis, the 768-acre Wolf Fang Fire northwest of Salmon and the 475-acre Dismal Fire northeast of Yellow Pine, which started Monday.
Two large wildfires are burning in Oregon: the 1,300-are Windigo Fire in the Umpqua National Forest 33 miles southwest of LaPine and the Potter Fire, burning on the south side of Potter Mountain in the Willamette National Forest.
In central Washington, the Vantage Highway Fire started Monday and swelled to 4,500 acres by Tuesday, prompting evacuations.
According to forecasts from the U.S. Forest Service, many parts of the West will remain at high risk for significant fire potential in the next week.
On Aug. 1, the National Interagency Coordination Center released its predictions for significant wildland fire potential for the next few months.
The report forecasts that Northern California; the Inland Northwest; central, southeast and southwest Oregon; and central Washington will all have above-normal significant fire potential in August and September. Southern Idaho is expected to hit above-normal risk in September.
