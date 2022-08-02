Firefighter 1.jpg

A firefighter patrols a hand line during initial attack of the Washburn Fire near Yosemite National Park.

 Sarah Platt/Inciweb

Updated Information

Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of Northern California's McKinney Fire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday.

Several large wildfires are tearing across the West, fueled by dry, windy conditions exacerbated by a heat wave that hit in late July and is continuing into early August.

On Aug. 2, four large wildfires were raging in California, four in Idaho, two in Oregon and one in Washington.

