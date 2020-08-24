BOISE — Almost 1.4 million acres of California are burning as wildfire season peaks across the parched West.
The National Interagency Fire Center in an Aug. 24 briefing reported 93 large fires have burned more than 1.8 million acres — nearly 1.4 million acres in California alone.
More than 26,000 firefighters and support personnel were assigned to fires across the country, the Boise-based NIFC said. Evacuation orders were in effect near 20 large fires in California, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Utah.
Meteorologist Bryan Henry, national fire-weather program manager for NIFC Predictive Services, said that activity for this time of year is above normal in both the number and size of fires.
“In the past week, more than 1 million acres have burned in California alone,” he said.
Most of the large fires are in California, Central and Eastern Oregon and Colorado’s portion of the Great Basin.
The fires so far this summer have been started predominantly by lightning — which is more prevalent than average for August, especially across Northern California, Henry said.
Fuels in Central and Eastern Oregon are “critically dry, but not as much so as areas south of there” in California, he said.
“Fuels are critically dry as drought intensifies across the Intermountain West and in California,” Henry said. Only western Washington and the northwest corner of Oregon currently are not critically dry.
NIFC reported 3.6 million acres had burned nationwide from Jan. 1 to Aug. 24, down from 3.9 million acres a year ago.
At 38,286, the number of fires is higher than the 32,219 last year.
The 10-year average for the period is 40,525 fires and 5.1 million acres.
Henry said the number of fires on the ground Aug. 24 was a record-high 108 in 2018.