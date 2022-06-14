BOISE — Much of the West will face an above-normal risk of big wildfires by late summer despite a wet spring in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
“We have had a pretty wet and cold spring that has helped those drought conditions,” said Nick Nauslar, U.S. Bureau of Land Management wildfire meteorologist at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. “But the underlying drought, and forecast warm and dry weather, are probably going to bring us back to normal to above-normal significant fire potential.
“There is above-normal grass growth,” he said. “In Oregon and Washington, and into Idaho and Nevada, that may be a factor in those areas in terms of increasing significant fire potential later this summer.”
The fire forecast for June through September said below-normal precipitation is likely across much of the Plains through the central Rockies and into the Northwest. Above-normal temperatures are expected across much of the contiguous U.S.
Central Oregon already has an above-normal risk of large fires. It is expected to expand in July to include southwest and southeast Oregon and southeast Washington, the report said. Above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall are likely from July through September.
Northern California’s risk of large fires is above normal at the lower and middle elevations, excluding the coast. It is expected to spread to all non-coastal elevations in July and August. Temperatures are expected to be near to below normal into July, and near to above normal in August and September. Precipitation that is near to below normal is expected through September.
Drought intensified in Southern California in the past month, and much of the state’s central region remains in exceptional drought. Seasonal grasses have cured, but fuel loading is less uniform than usual following spotty late-winter precipitation.
Dry fuels and expected above-normal temperatures likely will bring an elevated risk of large fires to much of central California by August and possibly to higher elevations in the state’s southern region in September.
The report said above-normal rain will help reduce the chances of large fires west of the Continental Divide for at least the first half of June and possibly later. Fine fuels could become ready to burn quickly if warm, dry conditions arrive.
Fire activity likely will increase in southern Idaho and Wyoming by August. Recent wet conditions delayed fuel curing and the start of fire season in that area.
