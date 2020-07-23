Crews at noon July 23 contained the 2,000-acre Antelope Fire, which lightning caused a day earlier in grass, brush and juniper 16 miles southwest of Grandview, Idaho.
U.S. Bureau of Land Management Boise District officials expected the fire to be controlled at 8 p.m. July 24, Fire Information Officer Jared Jablonski said.
The fire, sparked in steep terrain and initially driven by shifting winds, did not pose an immediate threat to any structures, BLM said. Grazing is among the nearby uses.
“The active fire spread was knocked down late last evening,” Jablonski said July 23 as crews mopped up internal flare-ups and smoldering areas. Retardant lines and other fire-control lines were holding.
Fifty-two people fought the Antelope Fire, BLM said. The initial effort included four engines, two mid-sized helicopters, a dozer, a water tender, two hand crews, a “very large” air tanker and two heavy air tankers. Tankers had come off the fire as of July 23.
The fire site lies partly within Little Jacks Creek Wilderness Area, which limited some immediate options in controlling it, Jablonski said.
“Generally, you want to have little impact on the land” in fighting fires in wilderness, he said. For example, dozers aren’t allowed in wilderness areas without special permission
The part of the Antelope Fire in the wilderness area, which includes the Owyhee and Bruneau-Jarbidge river systems, is closest to Little Jacks Creek.
“If people are planning to recreate in the area, they need to be cautious,” Jablonski said. Perjue Trail will stay closed for the duration of the fire.
He said fire information this year can be slower to circulate in some instances as COVID-19 precautions limit site access.