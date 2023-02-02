A Northwest timber company is studying how to support bees among trees.
Hampton Lumber, a fourth-generation family business, is building pollinator habitats at its timber harvest sites throughout Oregon and Washington.
"I love this project," said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University's pollinator health expert. "It's so innovative. They're way out ahead of the rest of the industry in the West."
The project, said Melathopoulos, supports bumble bees, carpenter bees, mason bees and other pollinators.
The idea originated with David Hampton, an owner and board member of Hampton Lumber, after he attended a conference presentation about the decline of native pollinators.
Hampton approached Jed Arnold, then the company's stewardship and community outreach coordinator, about building pollinator habitat in timber stands.
Arnold began researching in 2016. He talked with pollination experts, including OSU researchers, who encouraged him to experiment with ecosystems and track what worked.
In 2017, Arnold planted native seed to support pollinators. He also maintained woody debris piles and lightly disturbed topsoil for different bee species to use for nesting.
Each year, he experimented with different types of seed, elevation, planting techniques, timing and other factors.
During the winter of 2019-2020, he ran a controlled experiment. In some plots, native flowers struggled to survive; in others, they thrived.
From his experiments, Arnold gleaned four key takeaways.
First, he learned that timing matters. Plots where he planted seed late in the fall or early in the winter — after birds had migrated but snow had not yet fallen — performed best.
Second, he discovered the best places to plant native seed are in the burn scars of slash piles at recently harvested sites. Logging generates woody debris that foresters often clump into slash piles and then burn. These piles can become rich soil for flowers.
Arnold said seeding burn scars is affordable and effective. Planting as little as 2 ounces of native seed in a 40-foot-diameter burn scar can produce a carpet of wildflowers.
In some sites, flowers are now naturally re-seeding.
Third, Arnold learned that seed selection is important. He encourages foresters creating pollinator habitat to talk with an extension specialist or reputable seed company about which flowers are best suited to the terrain and microclimate.
Finally, he learned it is important to have an herbicide regimen that complements rather than disrupts the habitat.
In 2021, Arnold accepted a forestry job in Nevada and passed the project on to Lindsay Davis, Hampton Lumber's new stewardship coordinator for the pollinator project.
Davis is planning how to support bees for years to come.
One of Davis' goals is to create a plan — like "choreography for a dance" — so that when the canopy eventually closes over a unit, shading out the flowers, the bees can easily transition to a new unit a quarter of a mile away with a trail of plants bridging the sites.
Arnold and Davis say other foresters can replicate Hampton Lumber's low-cost practices.
"I believe this is a technique that is very replicable," said Arnold.
Davis agreed: "Whether you're sitting on one acre or 100 acres, anyone can participate in this."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.