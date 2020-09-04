Western wildland firefighters won’t get much help from the weather soon.
Except for a southbound system likely to bring rain to parts of eastern Idaho, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico starting late Sept. 7, the West should remain mostly dry for the foreseeable future, National Interagency Fire Center Meteorologist Bryan Henry said in an interview.
On the Northern California and Oregon coast, “there’s no relief in sight,” he said. “Usually in the second week of September, the area gets a little bit of a pause, with a little wet flurry. That is now not appearing to be very likely, since high pressure is expected to remain entrenched across the Pacific coastline.”
Henry said fire season in the western Great Basin north into Oregon may stretch into early October, a bit later than first expected.
That’s due to persisting dry conditions resulting from frequent high-pressure-ridge events, he said. “These types of events are common to La Nina episodes, which now appear to be developing.”
Henry, in Boise-based NIFC’s National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook report for September through year’s end, wrote that a continuation of peak-season activity into September is expected across much of the West as drought conditions continue.
Most regions of the West will experience above-normal potential for significant large fires until mid-September, consuming acreages above 10-year medians, he wrote.
Cold fronts and precipitation in the month’s second half should bring some relief.
But California’s large-fire potential increases in October and November on expected dry conditions and warm, downslope winds, Henry wrote.
The risk of large wildfires is above-average in central and southwest Oregon, central Washington, and the Great Basin through September, the NIFC report said. Above-average risk of large fires stretches into October for Northern California and Hawaii.
A return to normal risk is expected this month in the Northern Rockies, including in northern Idaho and Montana.
Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 3, 40,308 fires and 4,224,078 total acres burned nationwide, NIFC reported.
Both totals surpassed those of last year: 33,906 fires and 4,085,000 acres burned.
The 10-year average for Jan. 1 to Sept. 3 was 42,609 fires and 5,530,457 acres burned.