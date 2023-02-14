Sen. Shelly Short

Washington state Sen. Shelly Short, R-Stevens County, has proposed removing three state agencies from the board that regulates logging on private land.

 Washington Senate Republicans

OLYMPIA — Three state agencies that report to Gov. Jay Inslee would be removed as voting members of a board that regulates logging on private lands under a bill sponsored by Sen. Shelly Short, a Stevens County Republican.

The departments of Agriculture, Commerce and Ecology appear to be voting as a bloc on the 13-member Forest Practices Board, Short said in an interview.

